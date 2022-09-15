Le Boulocho underwear claims to offer an all-natural form of contraception for men. It holds the testes close to the body, thereby raising their temperature and causing temporary sterility. The catch? The undies have to be worn for 15 hours a day to reliably produce this result. Back in the 1970s, some researchers found that humans tend to have 18.4 per cent of defective spermatozoa, compared to just 0.2 per cent for chimpanzees. The researchers suggested that "testicular damage caused by clothing-induced hyperthermia" was one possible explanation. So maybe all undies may be slightly contraceptive.

Strange ways to mark the passing of the Queen

As a mark of respect, UK supermarket Morrisons has turned down the volume of the beeping sound that's heard when ringing up purchases at the checkout. They have already turned off the radio in stores, which apparently then made the beeping much more noticeable. But wait, there's more. A council closed bicycle racks in Norwich city centre as part of the period of national mourning, saying the decision was made to stop cyclists using the rack outside Norwich City Hall as it was the dedicated spot for mourners to leave flowers. The Met Office announced it "will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings" during the time of national mourning, causing some to fear there would be no weather forecasts for the coming week. Also, the UK's drug dealers are marking Queen Elizabeth II's death by messaging customers with their condolences alongside specially discounted products. In case one needs a pick-me-up.

Overheard

Me to the plumber: I'm so sorry about the cat, he thinks he's everybody's best friend.

Plumber: It's ok I'm used to people's cats.

Two minutes later, this from the other room ...

Plumber: Mr Smitten you are a born plumber, after this we will get a nice sandwich.