Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: September 15: Who should be on our money?

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
@Dug_McFarlane

@Dug_McFarlane

The history of the selfie

The very first selfie - a daguerreotype - which is also one of the first photographs of a person, was created by American photographer Robert Cornelius in 1839.