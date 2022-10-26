An easy mistake to make for a North Islander.

Grandkids ranked

Mary LaMorte, also known as Nanny, has gone viral for being the sassiest grandma, “ranking” her 10 grandkids with a ranking board hanging on her wall. The wooden plaque, with “Family” written in cursive on top, has 10 magnetic pictures lined in order of Nanny’s favourites. Back in 2015, some of her grandkids gifted the board to her as a joke, adding 10 magnetic pictures of them all for her to play around with. Nanny continued to explain that her rankings are based on different milestones and behaviours, including having babies and coming to visit her - or not visiting and calling her often enough. “My grandson just had a new baby, so he goes to the top because it’s a very good, happy moment,” she said. “And I’m not going to even get into demotions. Tattoos? That’ll do it every time.” The top two spots are “pretty locked in” by one cousin who is a vet and another who is a dentist.

Death by bath?

An Iranian man nicknamed “the world’s dirtiest man” was a recluse who refused to bathe for 60 years. Kailash “Kalau” Singh, from a village outside the holy city of Varanasi, would reject water in favour of what he called a “fire bath”. “Every evening he lights a bonfire, smokes marijuana and stands on a leg praying to Lord Shiva,” local media said. He reportedly enjoyed eating roadkill and smoking pipes of animal poop, and believed being “clean” would make him sick. And maybe he was right - when neighbours finally convinced him to wash up, he died just a few months later. Then again, he was 94.