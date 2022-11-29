Say what you see.

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Gaslighting: Mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful.

Rounding off the top 10 are these words:

Oligarch: Driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Omicron: The persistent Covid-19 variant and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Codify: As in turning abortion rights into federal law.

Queen consort: What King Charles’ wife, Camilla, is newly known as.

Raid: As in the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Sentient: With lookups brought on by Google canning the engineer who claimed an unreleased AI system had become sentient.

Cancel culture: Enough said.

LGBTQIA: For lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, and asexual, aromantic or agender.

Loamy: Which many Wordle users tried back in August, though the right word that day was “clown”.

Geddit?

It took me a long time to get this one.

Man fired for avoiding workplace ‘fun’

A white-collar worker in France has won an unusual court case related to his firing. The man says he wasn’t fired for job performance but because he wasn’t “fun” enough in the eyes of his employer, reports Insider. He’d worked as a senior adviser for the Paris consulting firm Cubik Partners but was fired in 2015 for what the company called “professional inadequacy”. According to court documents, the man refused to take part in social activities organised by the company because he says they were filled with booze and crude jokes and behaviour. The court ruled that it’s not right for companies to force workers to participate in “end-of-week drinks” and found that the company violated the man’s “fundamental right to dignity and respect of private life”.