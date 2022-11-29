Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 30: Visual pun ... can you guess it?

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Say what you see.

Say what you see.

Merriam-Webster’s word of the year

Gaslighting: Mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful.

Rounding off the top 10 are these words:

Oligarch: Driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Omicron: The persistent Covid-19 variant and the 15th

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment