Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 18: Mum thought I was 29

Ana Samways
By
3 mins to read
Who's counting?

Who's counting?

Lost in translation at Countdown

“I pride myself, as a transplant to New Zealand, on having mastered the accent 2+ years on,” tweets American Crime Writer TJ Mitchell. “But then, today, in Countdown, the checkout

Latest from Entertainment