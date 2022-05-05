Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: May 6: Screaming Shoes

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

What? I can't take my souvenir back to the states?

An American family caused quite the scare at Israel's Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv airport last week after presenting an unexploded bombshell as a souvenir