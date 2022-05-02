Incels become fictosexuals

In 2008, Akihiko Kondo spiralled into a deep depression after being bullied at work and rebuffed by several women. That is when he discovered Miku, a blue-haired, software-based "virtual pop star." He soon fell in love, according to New York Times reporters Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno, who explore Japan's burgeoning "fictosexual" subculture. Kondo and Miku's relationship evolved in 2017 with the development of Gatebox, a tabletop device that allows users "to interact with one of a variety of fictional characters represented by a small hologram." In 2018, after a 10-year relationship, Kondo and Miku were (unofficially) married. He knows she's not real, but "when we're together, she makes me smile", the 38-year-old tells the Times. "In that sense, she's real."

Surgically lengthening limbs is not new. It has existed in some form for nearly 100 years. People wounded in military service or car crashes would get the procedure, often as a way to correct mismatched lengths in legs. What is relatively new is the use of the surgery for elective and cosmetic ends. At a cost of around US$75,000 someone who is 170cm can become 177cm. This is how it's done ... Through small little incisions, the bone is surgically cut, then a rod is inserted inside the bone. The rod is magnetic and it has gears. Then there's an external device that communicates with the rod. And over time, little by little, it lengthens out the rod. The lengthening happens gradually - about a millimetre a day. How much height can a patient gain? The maximum is 8cm. (Via Buzzfeed)

