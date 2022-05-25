Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: May 26: Tip jar gag

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Only in Japan

Japan has some strange retail outlets, one offering magic love-granting apples, another selling hoof sandals, but when it comes to services, this hard-disk crushing shop definitely stands out. Dark Past Final Disposal