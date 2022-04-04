Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 5: Swishing implants

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

A letter from the New England Journal of Medicine (1994): "A 51-year-old woman who had recently come from sea level presented with cough and congestion at our emergency room in Frisco, Colorado (altitude 9300ft