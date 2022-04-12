Solution to climate change

The Spanish police and FBI seized a superyacht in Mallorca linked to a Putin ally earlier this month. Isn't it time that all superyachts were seized, says Fiona. "On a conservative estimate, a 70-foot luxury vessel uses around 1000 litres of fuel per hour to achieve a speed of 20 knots. Given the impending climate disaster caused by the burning of fossil fuels, the continued use of such boats is surely a crime against humanity?"

When anxiety is a force for good

"I was once driving on the motorway behind a car with a couple of kayaks strapped to the roof," writes a reader. "My anxious brain kept saying 'what if they fall off the car, final-destination style?' I tried to convince myself that it was an irrational fear, but the anxiety got the better of me and I decided to change lanes and make some distance. About 30 seconds later, cue kayaks: they both slip off the roof and go rolling around the highway. Luckily no one was hurt, but man that did not help my anxiety at all."

Good dads wear bunny ears to the mall

Modern conundrum for police

What happens when a car is pulled over for not using its headlights, and the police see that there's no driver? Um, not much. San Francisco police signalled a car to stop, then realised it is one of the new Cruise robotaxis that have been serving the city for a couple of months. They couldn't open the door, and the robotic car pulled away briefly and then pulled over to the curb, seeking a safe spot away from traffic. That's what it is programmed to do, although you can imagine how the police would respond to a human driver doing the same.