Solution to climate change
The Spanish police and FBI seized a superyacht in Mallorca linked to a Putin ally earlier this month. Isn't it time that all superyachts were seized, says Fiona. "On a conservative estimate, a 70-foot luxury vessel uses around 1000 litres of fuel per hour to achieve a speed of 20 knots. Given the impending climate disaster caused by the burning of fossil fuels, the continued use of such boats is surely a crime against humanity?"
"I was once driving on the motorway behind a car with a couple of kayaks strapped to the roof," writes a reader. "My anxious brain kept saying 'what if they fall off the car, final-destination style?' I tried to convince myself that it was an irrational fear, but the anxiety got the better of me and I decided to change lanes and make some distance. About 30 seconds later, cue kayaks: they both slip off the roof and go rolling around the highway. Luckily no one was hurt, but man that did not help my anxiety at all."
What happens when a car is pulled over for not using its headlights, and the police see that there's no driver? Um, not much. San Francisco police signalled a car to stop, then realised it is one of the new Cruise robotaxis that have been serving the city for a couple of months. They couldn't open the door, and the robotic car pulled away briefly and then pulled over to the curb, seeking a safe spot away from traffic. That's what it is programmed to do, although you can imagine how the police would respond to a human driver doing the same.