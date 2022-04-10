Well now you mention it...

Dad first and foremost

A TV weatherman went from live mode to dad mode in a second after he realised his home was in the path of a tornado. Doug Kamerer, NBC Washington's weatherman, was on air reporting when a tornado warning was raised. Once he realised the tornado was likely to affect his home, he immediately got on his phone to warn his kids at home. As soon as he hung up, he then explained to the audience what every parent must have understood all too well: kids nowadays don't watch TV, and they would not have heard about the tornado warning. Kamerer got them to take shelter in the basement. Luckily, the warning was rescinded sometime later, and danger averted. Still, his papa bear mode drew the support of many, who called his action "heartening".

Ice, ice, baby

Unusual words used in Antarctica, from Bernadette Hince's The Antarctic Dictionary (2000):

Antarcticitis: A yearning for Antarctica.

Beachmastership: The territorial dominance of a breeding seal.

Degomble: To disencumber of snow.

Diomedeicide: The killing of an albatross.

Dogloo: An igloo for a dog.

Frozen chosen: Those who work in Antarctica.

Ice widow: A woman whose husband is in Antarctica.

Polar ennui: A darkness of the soul in the polar night.

Snotsicle: A thread of frozen mucus suspended from the nose.

Whale-sick: Depressed by a lack of whales to hunt.

Greenout: The overwhelming sensation induced by seeing and smelling trees and other plants after spending some time in Antarctic regions.





