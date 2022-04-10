Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 11: Top-notch anti-terrorism airport security

2 minutes to read
Well now you mention it...

Well now you mention it...

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Dad first and foremost

A TV weatherman went from live mode to dad mode in a second after he realised his home was in the path of a tornado. Doug Kamerer, NBC Washington's weatherman, was