Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: April 8: My name is Mucus

2 minutes to read
Christine posted this from the Hospice shop in Kawerau. They are Expression Dolls for a more realistic doll experience.

Christine posted this from the Hospice shop in Kawerau. They are Expression Dolls for a more realistic doll experience.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Flubs and word play

1. "A friend's very young daughter always said: 'I want to go to the pineapple' ... they couldn't figure it out until one day, out driving, she excitedly yelled

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.