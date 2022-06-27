Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 28: Resting bollards

2 minutes to read
Local speed bumps put in on the North Shore in Hillcrest by AT are underperforming.

Local speed bumps put in on the North Shore in Hillcrest by AT are underperforming.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

Childhood fears

1. When I was really young, like 3 or 5 years old, I thought the vacuum would come to life at night and try to suck out my lungs while I slept.