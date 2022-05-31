Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: June 1: Sticking to the letter of the lawn

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

John writes: "Every fortnight the mower people come and do a property near us. And every time they stick to the letter of the law(n) and leave the nearby bits to grow higher and higher