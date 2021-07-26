Sideswipe: July 27: How to keep kids at a distance ...

Chorus girl slang from the 1940s and 1950s

Blast: A drink. As in, "What'll it be? A small blast or a large blast?"

Cream cheese: "A fresh, beautiful young girl."

Endsville: "When a gal gets away from all this madness and marries and has a fine home."

Give me a bell: Call me.

He's ill: "He's an incurable night-lifer. Home is not where he hangs his hat but where he'd hang himself if he had to go there."

Idget: "An idiot, junior grade."

Iron: "A big rich auto." Also known as "a nice piece of tin".

Revolving Eyeballs: A guy who "drools at the practically undressed pretties".

Seppo: "A guy separated; he and wife are in 'Splitsville'."

"Who could eat this happy little face? " writes Sue Bentley of Pakuranga.

Muddying the news

A German reporter has been suspended from her TV station after smearing herself with mud before broadcasting from a flooded town. Susanna Ohlen, who works for RTL's Good Morning Germany programme, said she had been helping with clean-up efforts in the days preceding the broadcast but felt ashamed to be neat as a pin on camera while reporting from a mud-covered street, the BBC reports. She can be seen in a video shot by a bystander bending over, putting her hands into the mud, and touching her clothes and face. The video, not part of the broadcast, was shot by a bystander. "Our reporter's approach clearly contradicts journalistic principles and our own standards," RTL wrote in a statement. Ohlen had been reporting on the aftermath of devastating flooding that killed more than 200 people in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Andrew's kid calls Franklin Rd the tree tunnel road; a catamaran in Fiji is a trampoline boat; and birthday cakes are known as fire cake.