Sideswipe: July 27: How to keep kids at a distance ...

Chorus girl slang from the 1940s and 1950s
Endsville: "When a gal gets away from
Endsville: "When a gal gets away from all this madness and marries and has a fine home."
Give me a bell: Call me.
He's ill: "He's an incurable night-lifer. Home is not where he hangs his hat but where he'd hang himself if he had to go there."
Idget: "An idiot, junior grade."
Iron: "A big rich auto." Also known as "a nice piece of tin".
Revolving Eyeballs: A guy who "drools at the practically undressed pretties".
Seppo: "A guy separated; he and wife are in 'Splitsville'."
