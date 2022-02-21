Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: February 22: Satire or trolling?

Amusing barber's sign in New Zealand.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Logic in action

Some analogies just feel right. "Going to Wellington and won't leave till the Land Transport Act is repealed. Seatbelts make my neck itch sometimes. Give Way? Sounds like common courtesy.