Amusing barber's sign in New Zealand.

Logic in action

Some analogies just feel right. "Going to Wellington and won't leave till the Land Transport Act is repealed. Seatbelts make my neck itch sometimes. Give Way? Sounds like common courtesy. Stop signs? Oppressive. And here's the biggest thing ... Our taxes pay for the whole road, but the bloody government only lets us drive on one side of it at a time. Millions of people drive every day but the road toll is always less than 1000 every year. I say we get rid of these restrictions and see what happens. And let the children drive. They deserve the same freedoms as adults. Abolish the driver's licence laws ... WOF? Mate, it's my car. I don't need an expert to tell me it's safe. I KNOW my car." (Shared by @KiffinEileen on Twitter)

God's preferred tradies

Chase contestant more reviled than Boris

Fans of the quiz show The Chase were left seething when one contestant not only took the minus offer, but went for one which saw an eye-watering £11,000 taken off her team's total. Jo, from Harrogate, was the last to take on Jenny "The Vixen" Ryan, after fellow contestants Hassan and Luke secured £23,000 and £6000 respectively. The last team member Shirley wasn't so lucky in her chase with The Vixen, though, and she was sent packing before the final chase. After bagging £2000 in the cash builder, Jo was presented with a choice of taking a step closer to The Vixen for £46,000, sticking with the £2000 she had already secured or knocking off £11,000. She took the LOW OFFER. The trio did indeed win against the chaser in the final chase, but Hassan and Luke were probably expecting to take home more than £6000 each. Jo didn't provide a single correct answer during the final round.

Where's your meat from?

Rob was really excited about the new food regulations just passed into law. Retailers must display the country of origin for meat products. I was thrilled to be armed with this new consumer knowledge so that I could make an informed choice. But I would have appreciated a little more specificity. Seriously? Which of these 14 countries supplied my three rashers of bacon?