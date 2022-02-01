Puerile entertainment

The Invisible College of Experimental Flatology is a website about farts. ICEF was founded in 2020 as "a distraction during an otherwise bleak period in human history". It could have been for scientific collaboration or just for a laugh. The posts include a lot of scientific inquiry into farts, such as their speed, power and longevity. For example, experiments have determined that farts travel much slower than sneezes. There is also a fart generator in which you can set the parameters for a customised audio fart, and another in which you can turn text into Morse Code farts. Enough here to keep any 10-year-old busy all weekend.

The early political career of Colin Craig

Ali unearthed this cutting from 1986. Colin Craig's candidate profile for the Auckland University student association elections. Looks like he was running for student council.

Wordle wisdom

A reader writes: "There are really two types of Wordle folks. Those who go for speed get it as quickly as possible even if it takes many guesses and those who take their time but as few guesses as possible. Oftentimes these two people are married to each other."

Prone toaster answer

Robbie writes: "Laying a toaster on its side is an easy way to make cheese on toast but can potentially make a mess inside the toaster if the user is heavy-handed with the cheese."