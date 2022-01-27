Black carbonado diamonds are among the rarest gems on Earth, and a 555-carat specimen going to auction in February is especially noteworthy. As the Associated Press reports: "The Enigma" diamond is purported to be from outer space. Sotheby's say The Enigma is "thought to have been created either from a meteoric impact or having actually emerged from a diamond-bearing asteroid that collided with Earth". Carbonado diamonds from meteorites are usually much smaller than The Enigma, which has led some geology experts to question Sotheby's claims. It is expected to sell for at least £5 million ($10m).

Floored

Chris Thompson from Rothesay Bay writes: "Some years ago, on a long journey, my mate Peter picked up a hitch-hiker. Shortly afterwards he picked up a second hitch-hiker. They started discussing their travels and discovered they had all been to India. Hitch-hiker One commented it was a great place to get rugs. Peter soon realised that Hitch-hiker Two thought he'd said it was 'a great place to get drugs'. The conversation continued, with Hitch-hiker One describing in detail how he imported them and stored them in a warehouse before putting them up for sale. Hitch-hiker Two became more and more incredulous, while Peter drove on in silence, trying not to shake with laughter."

Mousey spud

Donna dug this deformed red potato out of the garden this week. "Cooked it up and our grand daughter couldn't wait to eat it."

License and a ticket

A reader writes: "In 1970, at age 15, I purchased a 500cc BSA motorcycle. It was in an unwarrantable state and, me not having a licence, I couldn't take it for my licence test at the Waikato County Council office in Hamilton East so I arranged for a schoolmate to lend me his new "legal" Yamaha 125 for the test. I rode pillion with him and when we got to the council office he rode up across the footpath and parked in front of the officer who was in a car finishing up with another applicant. My turn came and the instruction from the officer was "to go down Grey St for 2km turn around safely then come back, while you're doing that, I'll write your mate a ticket for riding on the footpath". I passed my licence and he got a ticket."

