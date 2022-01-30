Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: January 31: Apology for ill-timed recipe

3 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Barbeque brand Weber has apologised after sending customers a meatloaf recipe just hours after musician Meat Loaf died. The poorly timed recipe was emailed out as part of the company's weekly Friday newsletter. But unbeknownst