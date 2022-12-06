Digital natives. Photo / Supplied

Sweet dreams are not made of this

Google search data of the most common dream searches on Google, breaking it down by country as well as providing a worldwide overview. In terms of the world, the most common dream searched was about snakes.

Snake dreams are searched an astonishing 352,000 times a month in Brazil according to the analysis, and 214,000 per month in Turkey.

Areas where venomous snakes exist tended to see snakes topping the list, perhaps unsurprisingly. But in New Zealand, Australia, the US and UK the most searched-up dream by far was “teeth falling out”.

Though most dream analysis can be dismissed as pseudoscience, a more recent interpretation (in the 1960s) offered a more plausible explanation that it is about a fear of growing older.

Other countries have their own top dream fodder – in Palestine it’s cutting hair, in Colombia it’s lice and in Ethiopia it’s shoes.

Mistaken for 51?

Ken James of Napier writes: “My wife and I went to an expensive restaurant here in Napier to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary. We were asked by the delightful young lady who looked after us if there was ‘any special reason for dining with us today’. I gave her the reason and she congratulated us on the achievement.

“Later our desserts arrived on large square plates with ‘Happy 51st birthday’ written on the plate with chocolate piping. I was 77 at the time. ‘I wish!’. Lovely thought from an excellent restaurant. The Mission at Church Rd, Taradale.”

Lightning power underestimated

Tom Whitwell’s annual list of the 52 things he learned in 2022 included this: “A bolt of lightning contains about ¼ of a kilowatt-hour of power. Even with recent energy price rises, it’s only worth about 9 pence (17 c in NZ money).” Jeff Michell reckons he’s out by a factor of 1000! “Should be ¼ of a Megawatt/hour. Enough to power a 60-watt lightbulb for six months,” he explains.