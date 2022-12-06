Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 7: Digital natives

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Digital natives. Photo / Supplied

Digital natives. Photo / Supplied

Sweet dreams are not made of this

Google search data of the most common dream searches on Google, breaking it down by country as well as providing a worldwide overview. In terms of the world,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment