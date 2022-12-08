(Via @baffling_new_zealand)

A deep dive into the digital divide

How much of the world has never accessed the internet? An estimated 37 per cent. The vast majority are in developing countries, as you would expect, but also ... even among the 4.9 billion counted as “internet users”, many hundreds of millions may only get the chance to go online infrequently, via shared devices, or using connectivity speeds that markedly limit the usefulness of their connection. The unusually sharp rise in the number of people online suggests that measures taken during the pandemic – such as widespread lockdowns and school closures, combined with people’s need for access to news, government services, health updates, e-commerce and online banking – contributed to a “Covid connectivity boost” that has brought an estimated 782 million additional people online since 2019, an increase of 17 per cent. Read more here.

Not a braggable thing

In a recent Reddit thread, the poster asked people to share things others brag about that are a huge warning sign.

1. The people who instantly have a solution for everything. Fat? Eat less. Addicted? Quit. Depressed? Smile more. Broke? Get a better job. Tired? Sleep more. There is nuance to the issues of society. Major red flag if you’re in your 20s or older and can’t critically think.

2. Sometimes it can be a good thing to cut people out of your life. There are definitely people who are toxic to you and you are better off without their influence or presence. But it should almost always be bittersweet to actually do this. People who actually brag about this usually are people who refuse to accept personal fault, or to work on themselves at all.

3. How they can get any guy they want, married or not.

4. How much they work and how little they sleep. That’s an unbalanced person and they’re unlikely to have an idea of “success” that includes other people.

5. “I don’t have a filter.”

6. How crazy all their exes are. They can’t all be crazy, can they mate?

The world’s loudest sound?

Krakatoa.

The sound made in Indonesia by the Krakatoa volcanic eruption in 1883 was so loud it ruptured the eardrums of people 40 miles away, travelled around the world four times, and was clearly heard 3000 miles away.