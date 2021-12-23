Voyager 2021 media awards
Sideswipe: December 24: The mask nativity

Ana Samways
Betty White as a measure

On Twitter Jelena Woehr suggests that we use the unit of Betty White's lifetime to get our grey matter around how short human history has been.

