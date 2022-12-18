Sideswipe: December 19: Toilet satire

Satire in the form of a wall decal.

Where did that phrase come from?

Saved by the Bell: Some peg the origins of ‘saved by the bell’ to the above-coffin contraptions, while others believe it’s tied to the ardent prayers of students to be spared answering a tough question by the clanging of the end-of-period bell. But in reality, the classroom meaning is an extension of what’s believed to be the original source of the phrase: boxing. Saved by the bell originally meant to be saved from being counted out by the bell at the end of a round, and was first documented in the late 19th century.

Price rises? Watch this spice

Fruit loaf price hike.

Dylan Reeve tweets: “Four days apart... Same product, same store. Twenty per cent rise is some big inflationary energy, Countdown!”

Taking offence is too easy

1. “At my wedding, we marked the vegetarian items as vegetarian. This made the one vegetarian at my wedding (sister-in-law who hates me) fly into a catatonic rage because we are singling out the vegetarian food as vegetarian and not treating it as normal food. Then how are they supposed to know it’s vegetarian?”

2. “I told my sister in a PM that it’s “1st” not “1rst” after she posted something on Facebook with the spelling error. She flipped out, saying how I’m a “bully” and I need to “appreciate that her spelling is more unique”.

3. “One time someone got offended when I put on my seatbelt, thinking I was commenting on her ability to drive.”

Must have SOH

Emily Forney tweets: “I was on a dating app and a guy jokingly wrote, ‘What should we name our first child?’ as his intro message. I had to tell him that in fifth grade I lost a bet to my best friend Hannah and have to without question name my first-born child Megatron, and then the man unmatched me.”