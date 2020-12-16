Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 17: Separated at birth

2 minutes to read

Sir Elton John / ex-US Attorney General William Barr. (Suggested by Renton Brown of Pukekohe)

Ana Samways
By:

Tobacco And asbestos in a cigarette

In 1952, in response to growing concerns about the safety of cigarettes, the Lorillard Tobacco Company introduced Kent cigarettes, boasting that they contained a "Micronite filter" developed by