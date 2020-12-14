Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 15: Fashion fail

3 minutes to read

Ana Samways
By:

Am I seeing straight?

Gucci has been mocked on social media for selling a pair of "upside-down" sunglasses for £470 ($882). The luxury Italian retailer describes the item on its website as "an unconventional take