Words fail me.

1. Fastest time to find and alphabetise the letters in a can of alphabet soup. Jacob Chandler of Oregon found all 26 English-language letters in a can of alphabet soup and placed them in order in 2 minutes and 8.6 seconds after researching unusual Guinness World Records to impress his son, Brycen. Chandler said the most difficult aspect of practicing for the record was learning to identify the subtle differences between letters like “M” and “W”.

2. Fastest time to assemble Mr Potato Head. Lim Kai Yi of Butterworth, Malaysia, put his award-winning puzzle-solving skills to an unusual test when he took a fully disassembled Mr Potato Head toy and put all of the pieces in the proper spots in 5.43 seconds.

3. Farthest distance to blow a pea. Serial record-breaker David Rush earned his 250th Guinness World Records title when he used the breath in his lungs to blow a pea a distance of 84 feet and 11.28 inches across a level floor. Rush, who made headlines for breaking 52 records in 52 weeks in 2021, first held the same record years earlier, when he blew a pea 24 feet and 7.6 inches. The record was broken at least three times in the ensuing years before Rush recaptured the title.

Tatsuya Tanaka’s everyday dioramas

The lighter side of a pandemic.

See more here: https://digitalsynopsis.com/design/miniature-dioramas/

For no reason

”We had a pre-construction work meeting planned at 9am. My work partner and I decided to change the meeting, for no reason, to 9.30am because we suddenly felt like it. Eleven of us were already there, so we were standing around and chatting elsewhere since we were early. At 9.11am, a car going 50mph went through the room we were going to have our meeting in. The impact was so hard the car was almost in the next room. It would have more than likely killed, or at least seriously hurt, everyone sitting in that room.”

Stubbing it out

Legislation passed by parliament on Tuesday means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products. It will mean the number of people able to buy tobacco will shrink each year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes. Our smoking rate is already at historic lows, with just 8 per cent of adults smoking daily.