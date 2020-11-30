Sideswipe: December 1: Trump supporters jump ship

Pete noticed a renaming at Westhaven this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Young princes never wear pants

There were no dinosaur sweatpants in Prince George's closet. Like his father, Prince William, and his uncle Harry, the now 7-year-old heir — he's third in line to the throne — would only attend public events wearing smart shorts and never pants.

"Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent markers that we have in England," British etiquette expert William Hanson told Harper's Bazaar.

"A pair of trousers on a young boy is considered quite middle class, quite suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered suburban."

The tradition actually dates back to the 16th century and the practice of breeching, or when a tot grew out of gowns and moved on to, well, breeches. Adds Hanson, "The usual custom is that a boy graduated to trousers around 8 years old."

Oh deer

Czech police are seeking help in an unusual case after a deer turned the tables on hunters and snagged a pursuer's rifle on his antlers before running away. The deer, frightened by a dog, ran toward one of the hunting party, tore his sleeve and caught a strap of a 0.22 Hornet rifle on his antlers, police said.

"The rifle, which the hunter had slung over his left arm - fortunately without ammo - slipped on the deer's antlers and disappeared with him," the police said. Police said another hunter later spotted the deer about a kilometre away, still carrying the gun.

Name the bands ...

There are 30 bands in this picture. Can you find all of them? (Via Consequence of Sound)

Did you know…

1. In 2013, Yahoo bought Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash. Six years later they sold it for $3 million, less than 0.4 per cent of what it was bought for.

2. In France, it is legal to marry a dead person, so long as they had the intention to marry you while they were alive.

3. A survey in 1958 found that only one in 10 paper clips was used to hold papers together. Three out of 10 were lost, and others were used as improvised fasteners for clothes, decorative chains, toothpicks, ear cleaners, chips in card games, and weapons.

4. The average person farts 15-25 times per day.