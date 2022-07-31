Spotted in Waimauku. Kiwi road safety vigilante Geoff Upson used to spray painting penises over potholes, but after threats of police charges he's moved onto something more innocuous to gain attention for the issue.

Hanging in there: Cling wrap

Cling wrap was invented by accident when, in 1933, a lab worker named Ralph Wiley at Dow Chemical was cleaning equipment used to develop dry cleaning products when he saw a thin plastic film had formed inside a vial. The green-tinged material naturally adhered to surfaces while blocking water and oxygen molecules. Dow Chemical first developed it as a spray that protected military fighter planes from the elements. Later, it was used to make car upholstery and military combat boots. It wasn't until 1949 that Dow Chemical applied its protective qualities to food. Today, cling wrap is polyethylene, which may not be as clingy as the original material, but has environmental benefits and has saved countless leftovers.

Can you get me a few things from the supermarket please, love?

An apology video, much like an apology fax

In an apology video released Friday, Will Smith said he was told that Chris Rock still isn't ready to talk to him. But Rock has increasingly been referencing the Oscars slap in jokes. Rock said: "Everybody is trying to be a victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith ... I went to work the next day, I got kids."

How to know you are old

Bryan Crook shares with the Guardian: "In one of his Inspector Morse novels, Colin Dexter wrote that a person is getting old when a) nostalgia takes over from hope, b) it is too late to fall in love again, and c) he has to sit on the bed to put his trousers on. I think I tick all the boxes."