Sia reveals Shia LaBeouf 'emotionally hurt' her, shares support for FKA Twigs

Years after the actor appeared in one of her music videos, Sia has revealed the pair were in a relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Sia has shocked fans with the revelation she was unknowingly in an "adulterous relationship" with US actor Shia LaBeouf, as she throws her support behind his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs.

The Australian songstress, 44, took to Twitter today and said she was also "hurt emotionally" by the Transformers actor, who starred in the music video for her 2015 song Elastic Heart.

It comes after Twigs, 32, accused LaBeouf, 34, of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress, The New York Times reported yesterday, citing a lawsuit.

In her tweet, Sia also said LaBeouf was "very sick" and a "pathological liar".

It was not known that Sia and LaBeouf had ever dated, or when exactly they were in a relationship.

LaBeouf appeared in her 2015 music video alongside dancer Maddie Ziegler. At the time, Sia was married to documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The couple revealed their separation in December 2016 following their nuptials in 2014.

One incident described in Twigs' lawsuit against LaBeouf occurred just after Valentine's Day 2019. Twigs claims LaBeouf was driving recklessly, threatening to crash the car if Twigs, a passenger, didn't profess her love for him.

She claims she begged to be let out of the car and LaBeouf pulled over at a gas station, followed her out of the car and assaulted her, throwing her against the car, according to the lawsuit.

The two were driving home from a trip to the desert during which the Honey Boy star allegedly raged out and woke Twigs up one night and choked her.

I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away. https://t.co/2NNEj9w8b1 — sia (@Sia) December 13, 2020

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," Twigs told The New York Times.

Twigs and LaBeouf first met in 2018 when she joined the cast of Honey Boy, but didn't start dating until after filming wrapped.

In the lawsuit, Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, claims LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. She also claims he would grab her so hard, she would bruise.

She says she didn't go to police at first out of fear of harming her career and not being taken seriously.

LaBeouf said in an email to The New York Times: "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."