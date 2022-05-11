The original Charlie's Angels actress has stunned fans with a jaw-dropping photo. Photo / Getty Images

Jaclyn Smith has stunned fans with a jaw-dropping photo.

The original Charlie's Angels star has turned heads with her recent Instagram, proving she has found the fountain of youth. Posing in a white blouse with her hair perfectly blow waved, the star flaunted her ageless complexion.

The post was dedicated to her "dear friend", Hollywood make-up artist, Patrick Foley. She captioned the post: "I always love spending time with my dear friend @patrickseanf. He is a true friend, a friend that sees more in you than you see in yourself."

Smith added: "That's something you can't put a price on ... always offering insight, the right solution to whatever you are trying to solve. My forever friend who I love, and who I can always count on to make me laugh."

Fans quickly took to the comment section to express their shock at the 76-year-old's youthful complexion.

One said: "Most beautiful woman in the world," while another commented: "Still beautiful as ever."

One fan said: "looking so classically beautiful".

The mother of two made headlines last year after posting a snap with her 39-year-old son Gaston Richman and fans were fast to admit she looked younger than him.

Speaking to Page Six, the star said at the time: "I'll tell you, it was a good photo."

"Right place, right time. That's the luck of the draw. Great lighting. I'm with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he's one of the human beings I worship."

She continued to say she was flattered by the compliments, but the photo had a deeper meaning. "I love what that photo says to me," she explained. "It says, 'I'm the luckiest lady in the world to have a son like him.' As we know in pictures, they reflect what's going on inside of you, and that picture reflected every emotion I had at that moment."

Smith played Kelly Garrett in the hit Charlie's Angels series from 1976 to 1981 and reprised her role with a cameo in the 2003 Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle film alongside Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu.