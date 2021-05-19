Sharon Stone says she wasn't asked about new XXX cut of Basic Instinct

Actress Sharon Stone said she wasn't consulted about a new director's cut of a racy erotic thriller she starred in decades ago. Photo / Instagram

Sharon Stone said she wasn't consulted about a new director's cut of Basic Instinct, the racy erotic thriller she starred in decades ago.

The actress, now 63, told Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair she thinks "there's more to come" regarding the film, when asked about the MeToo movement.

The film features a pivotal scene in which Stone is filmed up her skirt while crossing and uncrossing her legs. Stone has previously claimed she was exploited during and after the production of the film.

Stone said new Screen Actors Guild rules meant if the film were made today, she may be able to block its release – but because they only came into effect recently, the rules "don't apply" to her.

"I think there's more to come on that. They've decided to release the director's XXX cut for the 30th anniversary," Stone said, prompting a shocked reaction from Grimshaw.

"Yeah, your face is what my face looked like when I heard the news."

"I think that there's a certain tone deafness when it comes to this type of behaviour. People want to just continue to push forward, and ignore the thoughts and feelings of how women in general feel about this, or people in general feel about it.

"No one asked me how I feel about it. I can tell you that.

"It's the tale of the dragon – it's just, 'I'm not going to stop doing this kind of behaviour.'"

Stone said there have been new rules put in place by the Screen Actors Guild "but they were made after I, as a young lady, made this film. And so they don't apply to me".

The director of Basic Instinct, Paul Verhoeven, 82, has previously said "Sharon is lying" about being misled about how explicit the naked shot of her vagina would be, the NY Post reports.

"Any actress knows what she's going to see if you ask her to take off her underwear and point there with the camera," he told Icon in 2017.

Basic Instinct, the neo-noir erotic thriller starring Stone and Michael Douglas, was first released in 1992.

The new cut was restored in 2019 and 2020 in a process supervised by Verhoeven.

The extra racy new version will include new bonus material from both Douglas and Stone, and is expected to have a theatrical release in France, New Zealand and Australia.