Sharon Stone rocks bright yellow bikini on Instagram

Sharon Stone showed off her bikini body on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Sharon Stone isn't letting age stop her. The Basic Instinct star set social media alight as she posted a sun-kissed picture of herself flaunting a bright yellow bikini captioned "Happy Summer".

The 63-year-old wore a huge smile across her face as she posed for the camera in the summery yellow two-piece. Stone looked timeless, showing off her flat tummy and slender legs with her pet pooch looking on.

The vibrant bikini featured high-waisted briefs and a matching crop top. Stone also showed off her natural beauty by going make-up free for the photo.

Last year, the actress said that she never really thought of herself as "sexy", despite being known as a sex symbol.

"I mean, I never thought I was that sexy," she told Town and Country magazine, adding, "When I did Basic Instinct, I explored my dark side and made friends with my dark side. I got to not be afraid of my own self. I think people find that sexy."

She also told the magazine that, "People still want to see my boobs ... It's like, 'Really? Grow up!'"

It's not the first time Stone has flaunted her incredible figure in recent years. Last November she shared an image of herself posing provocatively wearing a bodysuit.

Sharon Stone's leg-uncrossing in Basic Instinct is an iconic scene. Photo / Getty Images

The actress, whose famous leg uncrossing scene in 1992 thriller Basic Instinct is one of the most iconic movie scenes ever, sent fans wild with the social media snap. Stone could be seen sat on the arm of a sofa with her long legs stretched out in front of her.

She captioned the picture, "I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modelling at 62."

Sharon Stone sent fans into a spin last year with her long legs on show. Photo / Instagram

During the height of the Covid pandemic, Stone shared her at-home workout regime with the Telegraph in the UK. To keep her body in shape, Stone said she does "30 squats a day, and lift these 7-pound lead balls when I'm watching TV, just because I can't get to the gym these days".