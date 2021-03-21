Sharon Osbourne's show The Talk hiatus extended as investigation continues

The fallout of Sharon Osbourne's Meghan Markle outburst continues.

Her CBS show The Talk has extended its hiatus as investigations continue into the allegations brought against Osbourne's comments and wider accusations sparked by the controversy.

The show was placed on hiatus until Tuesday this week NZ time, and now the show will remain off-air "for at least another week", Page Six reports.

"Everyone is in limbo and wants this to be over," a spokesperson told the outlet.

"There's still no clear understanding of what the outcome is going to be. They have to thoroughly look into all of this stuff. There's a lot of new leadership and they don't want to repeat the days of Les Moonves where things were often ignored and let go. They're looking into all of the allegations."

The Talk remains on hiatus while investigations continue into racism allegations against Sharon Osbourne. Photo / AP

Other public figures who have worked on the show are among those have come forward with allegations against the daytime show.

Former co-host Holly Robinson-Peete claimed Osbourne told producers she was "too ghetto" for The Talk.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk...then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because...she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

And a source who spoke to Page Six claimed Osbourne's co-host Elaine Welteroth and her hair stylist made official complaints, alleging the show's set had a "racially insensitive and hostile environment".

The video of the outburst went viral, after Osbourne defended Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle.

"I will ask you again, Sheryl – I've been asking you during the break, and I'm asking you again. And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me," Osbourne warned her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

"You tell me, educate me, when you have heard [Piers] say racist things. Educate me! Tell me!" she screamed, as her co-host calmly offered an explanation in response.

"It is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it. To not want to address that because she was a black woman, to try and dismiss it, that's what makes it racist," said Underwood.

CBS launched an internal review since the episode of The Talk aired. Osbourne later reflected on her comments and issued a statement apologising.

"After some reflection, after sitting with your comments & sitting with my heart, I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community."