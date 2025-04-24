Shane Warne

Elizabeth Hurley and Shane Warne in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

Hurley’s most recent high-profile relationship was with Australian cricket legend spin bowler Shane Warne in 2010. The pair got engaged in 2011 but eventually split in 2013.

At the time of their relationship, Hurley told Grazia UK how their coming from “different worlds” helped her.

“It helps to be open to new things. Some close off and become more insular as they grow older; for me, it’s the other way. I care less what people think. I find it liberating.”

In his book No Spin, Warne recalled his proposal to Hurley, sharing that the pair were dancing when he declared his love for her and asked her to marry him.

The pair remained friends, and Warne stated he would always love Hurley and cherish their relationship.

Warne died of a heart attack in 2022 at the age of 52 while holidaying in Thailand, and Hurley later spoke about how hard she took his passing.

“... it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It’s taken a long time to sink in … I honestly kept thinking he’d call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke,” she told The Times UK.

“Of the four great loves of my life, two are dead – I always say to the other two, you’d better watch your backs."

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley in 1995. Photo / Getty Images

In a relationship that sent the British tabloids into a frenzy, Hurley dated British actor Hugh Grant after the pair met on set in 1987.

The picture-perfect duo were one of the hottest couples of the 90s, and together for 13 years before splitting in 2000.

The pair remained close friends, with Hurley telling Hollywood Access in 2015, “He is annoying. But I annoy him too. I mean, it’s a mutual annoyance. But we love each other a lot.”

In 2020 Hurley posted a cheeky tribute to Grant on social media for his birthday.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant — a magnificent addition to the human race. Even though he looks like a monkey."

Grant went on to marry television producer Anna Elisabet Eberstein in 2018. The pair share three children, and Grant has two other children with his ex, Tinglan Hong.

Steve Bing

Elizabeth Hurley with ex-boyfriend Steven Bing in 2001. Photo / Getty Images

Hurley dated American film producer Steve Bing in the early 2000s.

The pair were in a relationship for 18 months, leading to the birth of their son Damian, Hurley’s only child, in 2002.

However, the pair ended up in a bitter paternity row, and it was alleged that for many years Bing never met Damian.

Bing passed away in 2020, at age 55.

Following his death, Hurley took to social media to say the father and son had grown close in recent times and had spoken on his 18th birthday.

Arun Nayar

Liz Hurley with now ex-husband Arun Nayer. Photo / Getty Images

Hurley married Indian textile heir and businessman Arun Nayar in 2007 after dating for several years.

According to Forbes, his family company Falguni Nayar & Family has a net worth of $3.64 billion.

The couple divorced in 2011, and Hurley called the split amicable, joking with Tatler about how cheap it was.

“My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world,” she told the magazine. “My lawyer said it was the cheapest case she’d ever handled because neither of us wanted anything.”

Billy Ray Cyrus

Liz Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus have debuted their new relationship on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Cyrus and Hurley starred opposite each other in the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022, and rumours started to emerge when Hurley posted a video dancing on the beach to one of his songs earlier this month.

Since confirming the relationship with their Easter Instagram post, fans have flocked to share their support, and son Damian shared a love heart emoji in the comments section.

Cyrus recently finalised his divorce from Australian singer Firerose last August, after a public split. The couple made headlines for their 27-year age gap and fiery breakup after only being married for seven months.

Billy Ray has six children and was previously married to Tish Cyrus, mother to singer Miley Cyrus. The couple divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together and had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has worked as their lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor.