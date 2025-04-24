“... it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It’s taken a long time to sink in … I honestly kept thinking he’d call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke,” she told The Times UK.
“Of the four great loves of my life, two are dead – I always say to the other two, you’d better watch your backs."
Hugh Grant
In a relationship that sent the British tabloids into a frenzy, Hurley dated British actor Hugh Grant after the pair met on set in 1987.
The picture-perfect duo were one of the hottest couples of the 90s, and together for 13 years before splitting in 2000.
The pair remained close friends, with Hurley telling Hollywood Access in 2015, “He is annoying. But I annoy him too. I mean, it’s a mutual annoyance. But we love each other a lot.”
In 2020 Hurley posted a cheeky tribute to Grant on social media for his birthday.
“Happy 60th Birthday to the glorious Hugh Grant — a magnificent addition to the human race. Even though he looks like a monkey."
Hurley married Indian textile heir and businessman Arun Nayar in 2007 after dating for several years.
According to Forbes, his family company Falguni Nayar & Family has a net worth of $3.64 billion.
The couple divorced in 2011, and Hurley called the split amicable, joking with Tatler about how cheap it was.
“My husband and I had the most amicable divorce in the world,” she told the magazine. “My lawyer said it was the cheapest case she’d ever handled because neither of us wanted anything.”
Billy Ray Cyrus
Cyrus and Hurley starred opposite each other in the movie Christmas in Paradise in 2022, and rumours started to emerge when Hurley posted a video dancing on the beach to one of his songs earlier this month.
Since confirming the relationship with their Easter Instagram post, fans have flocked to share their support, and son Damian shared a love heart emoji in the comments section.
Cyrus recently finalised his divorce from Australian singer Firerose last August, after a public split. The couple made headlines for their 27-year age gap and fiery breakup after only being married for seven months.
Billy Ray has six children and was previously married to Tish Cyrus, mother to singer Miley Cyrus. The couple divorced in 2022 after nearly three decades together and had previously attempted divorce twice during their relationship, but called it off in 2010 and 2013.
