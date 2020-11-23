Sex Pistols star John Lydon bitten by flea on his penis after befriending squirrels

Singer John Lydon of the Sex Pistols attends the Los Angeles premiere of the docuseries "PUNK" on March 4, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Sex Pistols star John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, has revealed he was bitten on his penis by a flea after he rescued some squirrels.

The 64-year-old says he has flea bites in several parts of his body after he befriended some squirrels hanging around his house in Venice Beach, Los Angeles.

Lydon says he does not want to "blame the poor squirrels" and has been liberally applying Vaseline to ease the itchiness.

"The bites, wow, last night was murder because of it. The itching too. It's such a poxy thing to get caught out on. The only way around it, because I'm not going to blame the poor little squirrels, is to Vaseline my legs," he said.

"I just hope they don't get the wrong idea."

The Sex Pistols frontman has opened his door to the wildlife that surrounds his US home and says he has been spending "a lot of money" keeping his squirrel friends well fed.

"I'm determined to keep my squirrel friends independent, y'know. There's no petting. If they want to nudge up that's fine, but I know it's for a peanut and not because I'm lovely," he wrote in his new book "I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right".

"Wow, do they love me for [the food I buy for them]. I'm definitely spending a lot of money on these little f******."