Sex and the City revival 'And Just Like That...' renewed for second season

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That...' the Sex and the City revival. Photo / File

And Just Like That... has been renewed for a second season.

The Sex and the City revival series - which stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis - premiered on HBO Max in December, and despite mixed reviews from critics, it's already been renewed for another season by HBO Max.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King said: "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters - played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our sex life is back."

Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, is also looking forward to the show's return.

She said: "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.

"We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season two!"

Meanwhile, Cynthia Nixon recently hit back at criticism of the show, describing it as "bizarre".

Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That... Photo / Getty Images

The 55-year-old actress reprised the role of Miranda Hobbes in the series, and she can't understand why some fans have been so critical of her character's evolution.

Nixon said: "I think that's a bizarre reaction.

"First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn't know where she's going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that's always been true of Miranda, right?

"Miranda's very smart, and she's very tenacious, but the idea that she's levelheaded - she's never been levelheaded! She's a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon.

"She's always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."