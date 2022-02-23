Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells enlisted the help of Kiwi special effects and make-up company, Body FX.

Most people apply makeup to look younger, but Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells are doing exactly the opposite for their show tomorrow.

Teaser photos of the age-defying episode have been shared by Barry on Facebook and they are utterly staggering.

The Seven Sharp special will see the dynamic duo fast forward to the year 2050 ... for some reason, yet to be disclosed.

The photos show Barry and Wells undergoing a series of complicated makeup effects to look the ages they will be in 2050 - 81 and 74 respectively.

To achieve the dramatic transformation Barry and Wells enlisted the help of Kiwi special effects and makeup company, Body FX. The "extreme makeup company" also shared the makeover on their Facebook page, with the caption: "So so excited to show these sneak peak photos of the old age makeup we did, on the one and only @sevensharptvnz Dream Team - Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells!!

"Watch the show tomorrow night to find out why they're fast forwarding to 2050."

On her own post, Barry admitted that it took "hours" for the prosthetics and makeup to "fast forward" them to the year 2050. Barry is not giving away the reason for the transformation, however, telling fans to "find out on Seven Sharp tomorrow night".

"Love that Jeremy is on the walker and you are fighting fit Hilary haha," joked one fan in a comment on the photos. Photo / Facebook

"PS In 2050 I'll be 81 and Jeremy 74," adds Barry, who has often spoken out about ageism directed at her by critics.

Viewers were quick to share their love for the photos on social media.

"Wow aren't they clever, Hillary love that you are still showing the shoulder at that age and Jeremy time do give those brows a trim," commented one fan.

"Love that Jeremy is on the walker and you are fighting fit Hilary haha," joked another.

Tomorrow night's episode of Seven Sharp will reveal all.