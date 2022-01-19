Hilary Barry received an X-rated surprise when she returned home after asking her child to complete some household chores. Photo / Facebook

Hilary Barry isn't afraid of pushing the boundaries in the name of humour.

But she is now on the receiving end of a rather X-rated gag thanks to one of her children.

While she is used to having a laugh with Hauraki and Seven Sharp's Jeremy Wells, It was Barry that was left stunned when she returned home and copped a rather revealing surprise.

One of Barry's children decided to get the last laugh when asked to do chores around the house.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter explained she had left her youngest child in charge of mowing the lawns.

But she didn't come home to a neatly mowed and manicured lawn as most parents would. Barry was instead greeted by a giant mowed outline of male genitalia.

Turns out one of Hilary Barry's children had the last laugh when asked to do chores around the house. Photo / Hilary Barry / Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Barry outed her child as the culprit for the X-rated prank.

"When you leave your youngest kid in charge of mowing the lawns," she wrote.

The mowed genitalia artwork took up nearly the whole lawn, with the outlines the width of the lawnmower itself.

It's not the first time Barry has found herself caught up in X-rated humour.

Eleven months ago, the TV host was caught up in an on-air R18 gaffe thanks to some rogue closed captions.

In February, Barry took to social media to clarify what she meant during a Seven Sharp segment, after the closed captions gave viewers a much different message to what she had actually said.

During a segment about a new breed of salmon in the Tasman region, Barry commented to co-host Hadyn Jones that she loves salmon.

For those who relied on subtitles to hear the programme, the message was considerably different. The caption showed up on the screen as: "I do love semen".

A viewer spotted the X-rated mistake in the caption and tweeted a screenshot of it.

"I feel Hilary Barry might need to have a word with the subtitle people," the Twitter user wrote. "To clarify she loves salmon."

The Seven Sharp host retweeted the tweet, which included an image of the X-rated caption, and clarified: "SALMON!! I LOVE SALMON!!!"