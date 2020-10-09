Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson says goodbye after 16 years at TVNZ

Seven Sharp has farewelled fellow reporter Tim Wilson.

Tonight was Tim Wilson's final show on TVNZ after 16 years at the company.

While working at TVNZ Wilson was a US correspondent, Breakfast and Seven Sharp reporter.

Seven Sharp host's Hilary Barry and Hadyn Jones farewelled the reporter and Seven Sharp aired a little video montage.

"Mr Wilson sartorial fare and wicked way with words has added a much need spice to our sometimes bland media stew."

"For the one and only Mr Wilson it's a big fat Ngā mihi and a heartfelt thank you from us all."

Posting on his Instagram account in September, the reporter and Newstalk ZB Sunday talkback host says he is pursuing a new chapter in his life.

"Time to leave. It's been a wonderful 16 years at TVNZ, but I've decided to pursue a new season and fresh harvest fields.

"Thanks to the colleagues who taught me, scolded me, encouraged me, prayed with me, laughed with me," he wrote.

Back in September Wilson elaborated about his decision to leave the broadcaster on Mike Hosking's Breakfast show on Newstalk ZB

He said the decision to leave had been "fermenting" for a while and "it's time to go".

"TVNZ is great and the people there are amazing," Wilson says, explaining the "daily grind" was taking its toll.

"It can be a grind at times, there's no question about that. But I just want to take time and pause, maybe do a bit more writing, that kind of thing."

Wilson joked that he wants to open a new car dealership named "Munters and Grunters" with Hosking - although he doesn't plan to rush into any new ventures immediately.

"I'm going to take some time off, I'm going to hang out with the kids, might write a bit of poetry in the interim," he said.

Wilson has three children with his wife Rachel.

In April the ZB host announced he was stepping down at the end of this year from his The Weekend Collective show, but is sticking with his Sunday talkback slot.

Wilson joined TVNZ in 2004, and told Hosking his first job was covering George W. Bush's inauguration but failed to deliver a track for the news. He worked as the US correspondent before joining Seven Sharp when it began in 2013.