Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Seth Rogen assures fans he had not been kidnapped

3 minutes to read
Fortunately the celeb has defiantly not been kidnapped. Photo / Getty Images

Fortunately the celeb has defiantly not been kidnapped. Photo / Getty Images

news.com.au
By: Andrew Bucklow

Seth Rogen has assured fans that he has not been kidnapped.

The comedian took to Twitter to assure fans he was safe after a song created by TikTok user @chriscanbefunny went viral.

In the song, the TikTok star mentions that Rogen hasn't shown his face on his social media channels in months.

Instead, the Knocked Up star has been posting photos on Instagram of ceramic vases and ashtrays that he made.

Seth Rogen has assured fans that he has not been kidnapped.

The comedian took to Twitter to assure fans he was safe after a song created by TikTok user @chriscanbefunny went viral.

In the song, the TikTok star mentions that Rogen hasn't shown his face on his social media channels in months.

Instead, the Knocked Up star has been posting photos on Instagram of ceramic vases and ashtrays that he made.

Read More

Seth Rogen made headlines last month when he revealed on Twitter that Paul Rudd tried – and failed – to prank him.

As per the New York Post, Rogen said he was once getting a massage at a hotel in Las Vegas when he turned over and realised Rudd was the one giving him the rub-down.

"He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately," the 39-year-old comedian tweeted.

Unfortunately for Rudd, 52, Rogen was blissfully unaware of the swap, and the Ant Man actor allegedly finished out the rest of the massage.

Rogen didn't specify when the prank happened.