Seth Rogen assures fans he had not been kidnapped

Fortunately the celeb has defiantly not been kidnapped. Photo / Getty Images

Seth Rogen has assured fans that he has not been kidnapped.

The comedian took to Twitter to assure fans he was safe after a song created by TikTok user @chriscanbefunny went viral.

In the song, the TikTok star mentions that Rogen hasn't shown his face on his social media channels in months.

Instead, the Knocked Up star has been posting photos on Instagram of ceramic vases and ashtrays that he made.

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise! pic.twitter.com/FDeQ7UdYox — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 3, 2021

Seth Rogen made headlines last month when he revealed on Twitter that Paul Rudd tried – and failed – to prank him.

“Seth, blink twice if your life is in danger.”



Seth: pic.twitter.com/7zXTgeBeVi — Dylan Park (@dyllyp) August 3, 2021

As per the New York Post, Rogen said he was once getting a massage at a hotel in Las Vegas when he turned over and realised Rudd was the one giving him the rub-down.

"He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately," the 39-year-old comedian tweeted.

Is it a kidnapping or is it Paul Rudd? Or did Paul Rudd kidnap @Sethrogen? — Cel (@MamaCel77) August 3, 2021

Unfortunately for Rudd, 52, Rogen was blissfully unaware of the swap, and the Ant Man actor allegedly finished out the rest of the massage.

Rogen didn't specify when the prank happened.