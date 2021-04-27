Selena Gomez calls on Jacinda Ardern, world leaders to help fight Covid-19

The WHO announced that the global death toll of COVID-19 has now surpassed 3 million. Video / AP

The WHO announced that the global death toll of COVID-19 has now surpassed 3 million. Video / AP

Selena Gomez has called on world leaders to "help everyone around the world fight the Covid-19 pandemic".

The 28-year-old star has reached out to the likes of Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, and other members of the G7 - the heads of government from Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US - via social media, urging them to unite against coronavirus.

She also tweeted New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, writing on the platform, "Can we count on your support too? You've helped New Zealand fight Covid-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine."

Ardern has not responded to the tweet, while multiple people tweeted Gomez telling her that New Zealand has already begun its vaccine rollout programme.

"The NZ government purchased enough vaccines for our Pacific neighbours. This was announced months ago," one Twitter user wrote.

"She's already doing it," another replied.

Selena also reached out to other leaders, writing on Twitter: "Please join me and send a message to France's @EmmanuelMacron and other #G7 leaders asking them to pledge dollars or doses to help everyone around the world fight the Covid-19 pandemic. #VaxLive (sic)"

Selena has also called on vaccine developers to provide it on a "not-for-profit" basis to some of the most in-need countries around the world.

The artist explained on the micro-blogging platform: "@moderna_tx & @NoubarAfeyan, thanks for developing a vaccine for Covid-19 but we need your help to get it to everyone, everywhere. Will you follow others in providing it not-for-profit for the countries most in need?"

Thank you! Your commitment will save lives around the world. @JacindaArdern can we count on your support too? You’ve helped New Zealand fight COVID-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine. #VaxLive https://t.co/ATlm6bsn73 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 25, 2021

In response to Selena's initial post, President Macron sent a message to the pop star, thanking her for her powerful message.

He wrote: "Dear @SelenaGomez, thank you for carrying this crucial message to all leaders. France has already started sending out its first doses of vaccine to Africa through #Covax, and it's just the beginning. Thanks for spreading the word! Let's stand with those who have less. Now. (sic)"

Selena subsequently called on US President Joe Biden to do more to support other countries amid the pandemic.

In response to President Macron, she said: "Thank you! We need all #G7 leaders to stand with those who have less. I'm really hoping the US also hears this and takes a stand... @POTUS @SecBlinken @WHCOS ? With US leadership #WeCanDoThis and end the pandemic for everyone. #VaxLive (sic)"

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald