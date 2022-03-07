Sean Penn shares his 'startling' exit from Ukraine

Sean Penn met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a day before the invasion. Video / CNN

Sean Penn has shared his time in Ukraine while filming a documentary amid the Russian conflict.

The 61-year-old actor spoke with CNN host Anderson Cooper about his "startling" experience of crossing the Ukraine-Poland border on Anderson Cooper 360.

"We had the luxury of being able to abandon a rented vehicle on the side of the road. This was a startling thing to me; it was mostly women and children, some in groups and some just a mother and her child, in almost all of those cars," the Oscar-winner told the broadcaster.

"In some cases, the father was dropping them off and returning, because we know that from 18 to 60, men are not to leave, they're to stay in the resistance against Russia.

"I didn't see any luggage. It was as though they wanted to believe they're going to be able to come back, and there was an immediacy to leave because of the incredible amount of people leaving and how long it takes to get out of the country now. So, the car is pretty much, aside from those who have family or friends that could help on the other side, all they have.

Sean Penn appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 to discuss his experience in Ukraine. Photo / CNN

"So, in the several miles that we walked after abandoning our car, I didn't see one of those cars move a car length because that line was so slow. And then you get there and you see all those who have walked as well in that crowd.

"I was glad, not so much in the moment, but I was glad to have had the experience of having to see what it was to get through that border … what it is to just sit there for sometimes days."

The Hollywood star had been working on a documentary for Vice Studios about escalating tensions in the country since last year. He flew to Ukraine the week of the invasion to get a first-hand look at the war.

The Mystic River actor told Anderson Cooper he was "impressed and moved" by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when the pair met during Penn's trip.

"Meeting with President Zelensky the day before the invasion and then meeting with him again on the day of the invasion, I don't know if he knew he was born for this, but it was clear that I was in the presence of something … that was new to the modern world in terms of courage and dignity and love," he said.

"This is an extraordinary moment. I was impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine."

– With Page Six