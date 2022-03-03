Netflix has hit pause on all Russian productions for the streaming service. Photo / 123RF

Streaming giant Netflix has hit the pause button on all future projects and acquisitions from Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Variety reported the news this week that production would no longer be going ahead on several Russian projects in light of the crisis.

Netflix had four Russian original series in the works, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk. Shooting on the series has been put on hold. Set in the 1990s, it was Netflix's second original series filming in Russia, after Anna K, which wrapped filming last year.

A source close to the streaming company said it was assessing the impact of current events.

Earlier this week, The Walt Disney Company announced it was also pausing all theatrical releases in Russia, including Pixar film Turning Red, which was set to premiere in the country on March 10.

A few hours later, Warner Bros announced it was also halting the release of The Batman in Russia.

Elsewhere in the TV and film industry, the country has been banned from awards shows and major festivals.

Earlier this week the Cannes Film Festival announced that it would not be welcoming any Russian delegations or attendees who have ties to its government. Series Mania Festival and MipTV said there would not be a Russian presence at their events, in line with the French government's sanction against Russia.

On Monday this week, the Beinnale arts exhibition in Venice got rid of its Russian pavilion. Meanwhile, the Venice Film Festival is still mulling over its response to calls for a boycott of Russian films at the event.

The Glasgow Film Festival in Scotland chose to pull its two Russian titles in the running this year: Kirill Sokolov's No Looking Back and Lado Kvataniya's The Execution.

The Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, however, announced that it would still be showing Russian films at the event in August.