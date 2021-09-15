Screening Guide: Sam Neill, Star Wars, home invasions and the Rafters return

Michael Caton and Sam Neill in the movie Rams, streaming on Neon from Saturday.

Rams

(Neon)

Rams sees acting treasures Sam Neill and Michael Caton butting heads. The pair play rival sheep farming brothers who both farm sheep descended from their late father's prize stock. But when some sheep fall sick with an Ovine disease they're forced to cull their flock. With the precious sheep bloodline at stake, the bitter brothers have to set aside their differences and work together or risk losing everything.

With these two beloved acting veterans leading the way Rams has obviously been praised for its acting. But the understated dramedy has knocked over critics with its weathered charm, with the Herald's movie critic calling it, "A modern Ocker classic".

Streaming from Saturday.

Freida Pinto stars in the Netflix thriller Intrusion.

Intrusion

(Netflix)

A wealthy married couple moves into a palatial new house but a violent home invasion robs them of their excitement.

After calling in the police they learn intrusions of this kind are not uncommon in their new neighbourhood and that there's a number of unsolved missing person cases resulting from similar break-ins.

With the detectives seeming shady, violence simmering below the surface, and the increasingly odd behaviour her husband of her husband the wife, played by Frida Pinto, decides to uncover the truth for herself. Trust no one in this mystery-thriller that will keep you guessing until the end and may just put you off shifting house.

Streaming from Wednesday.

Scene from Star Wars: Visions, a new animated series coming to Disney+.

Star Wars: Visions

(Disney+)

This force is with this new animated series that offers a much-needed shake-up to the Star Wars formula. The show is a nine-episode, anthology-style series that sees nine different Japanese anime studios go crazy and wild in that famous galaxy far, far away.

The recent trailer showcased a dazzling display of creativity, bold, inspiring visuals and intriguing stories that all retained the expected Star Wars stuff, like lightsabers, Jedis and Stormtroopers, but with a fresh and thrilling feel.

A star-studded cast including Alison Brie, Lucy Liu and Neil Patrick Harris voices the English dub but, in a nice touch, anime purists will be able to opt to watch with the original Japanese instead.

Streaming from Wednesday.

The cast of Back to the Rafters, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from tomorrow.

Back to the Rafters

(Amazon Prime Video)

It's been a long eight years but now the Rafters family finally returns in this new six-part series. Fans of this beloved Aussie dramedy have had to wait longer than expected to catch up with the family after covid-related delays in filming. But good things come to those who wait and fans will find the show's gentle comedy and soft drama as enjoyable and soothing as a nice cup of tea.

Picking up six years after the original series, the action moves to the country where Dave and Julie have started their new life. But when the extended family comes together for their wedding anniversary party cracks in the cosy family relationship begin to appear. With most of the original cast returning, including Rebecca Gibney and Erik Thomson, you'll want to put the kettle on and settle in.

Streaming from tomorrow.