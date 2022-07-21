Screening Guide: Ryan Gosling, online scammers and Shorty's Carla returns

Ryan Gosling is on the run in the action thriller The Gray Man, streaming on Netflix.

The Gray Man

(Netflix)

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans lock their targets on each other in this stylishly bombastic action thriller. Gosling stars as a super-secret CIA operative who uncovers some dark truths about the spy agency. This leads to his former employers placing a bounty on his head and siccing Evans' obsessive CIA agent after him. Forced to go on the run he needs to escape his former CIA colleagues as well as a team of international assassins who are all gunning for him.

Directed by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) the action comes thick and fast, prompting one critic to call it "a fun watch for those that just want to turn their brains off and watch explosions".

Streaming from tomorrow.

Don't Make Me Go

(Amazon Prime Video)

This promises to be a weepy so you'll want to keep your box of tissues close. John Cho stars as a single dad who gets diagnosed with a terminal disease.

John Cho and Mia Isaac in drama Don't Make Me Go, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Determined to spend as much quality time with his teenage daughter, played by Mia Isaac, as he can the pair head off on a road trip across the States to his high school reunion. However, he also has an ulterior motive; to attempt to reunite his daughter with her long-estranged mum.

Balancing heart and humour, the film, which was filmed in New Zealand, will no doubt be an emotional journey, with one reviewer describing it as "a quiet drama that's both moving and funny".

Streaming from tomorrow.

My Online Nightmare

(TVNZ+)

This series about the dangers of being online has been described as "chilling", as real people recount their unfortunate experiences on the world wide web.

One of the unlucky victims on My Online Nightmare, streaming on TVNZ+ from Saturday.

Many of the featured tales are extraordinary as these poor souls relate how scammers, con-artists, catfish, cyberbullies and even killers gained access to their online lives, turning the simple act of logging on into a nightmarish and costly experience.

Be sure to take notes of what not to do, and make sure your passwords are all safe and secure.

Streaming from Saturday.



Shortland Street: The Podcast

(iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify)

Today the NZ Herald launches this very special podcast discussing the history of Shortland Street.

Shortland Street's Kura Forrester hosts Shortland Street: The Podcast, streaming now.

Hosted by Shorty star Kura Forrester the first guest is Elisabeth Easther, who came to infamy on the series playing the murderous nurse Carla Crozier and holds the dubious honour of being the Street's first killer. The pair talk about the intense public reaction to the storyline and discuss the many more murders that have occurred in the unlucky suburb of Ferndale.

Running for eight weeks, Forrester will be joined by a different guest each week as she explores the many different storylines and cultural impact of Aotearoa's favourite soap as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The first episode is available now, new episodes every Thursday.