Screening Guide: Robyn's anxiety, Jeffrey Dahmer and new Star Wars

Robyn Malcolm hosts the new documentary You, Me and Anxiety, screening on TVNZ 1.

You, Me and Anxiety

(TVNZ 1)

She's one of Aotearoa's best-loved actresses, having shot to fame as Shortland Street's nurse Ellen Crozier and cementing her status as the feisty Cheryl West in the popular dramedy Outrageous Fortune. But behind the acting glamour, Malcolm was suffered from serious anxiety and panic attacks.

In this documentary, Malcolm frankly shares her experience coping with the debilitating condition as well as talking to other well-known Kiwis like musician Ladyhawke and former leader of the National Party Todd Muller about their own struggles with this all too common affliction.

Screening Tuesday, 8.45pm.



Andor

(Disney+)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that a prequel to a prequel sounds like we're getting into Star Wars deep-cut territory here. Nevertheless, this new show has been hailed by Vanity Fair as "the best Star Wars series yet". A bold claim considering we're living in a world where The Mandalorian exists.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in new Star Wars show Andor, streaming on Disney+.

The show picks up five years before the events of the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and charts the journey of Cassian Ando from street thief to budding hero of the rebellion. Early reviews are praising its more adult tone, ambitious scope and sprawling narrative that introduces an ensemble cast and features as much political intrigue as it does sci-fi action.

Streaming from tomorrow.



Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

(Netflix)

Ryan Murphy, the creator of the fictional American Horror Story series, gets real with this new miniseries that's based on the horrific true events carried out by the real-life monster that was Jeffrey Dahmer.

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Despite his benign look, Dahmer was a notorious American serial killer who gruesomely murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991, dispatching of their bodies in a truly nightmarish fashion.

Rather than focusing entirely on the grizzly killings, Murphy has said that the series will examine how Dahmer got away with his crimes for so long by preying on gay men and people of colour who the police would be less interested in investigating.

Streaming now.