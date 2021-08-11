Screening Guide: Renovations, Euro-thrills, lols and depression

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer star in Love it or List it, screening on TVNZ 1.

Kirstie & Phil's Love It or List It

(TVNZ 1)

As house prices here continue to skyrocket many homeowners are puzzling over whether to cash up and move on or reinvigorate the old homestead with a lick of paint and some flash new fittings. If that's you, then you'll find plenty of pointers and advice in the new season of this show starring Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, the real estate duo best known for popular series Location, Location, Location. If you're new to Love It or List It, they're no longer helping people find their dream home; instead, the pair are pitted against each other as they attempt to convince homeowners to sell their property or simply renovate and stay put. Some good tips to be had for Kiwis sitting firmly on the fence. Screening weekly, 8.30pm, Wednesdays.

Beckett

(Netflix)

Tenet star John David Washington is once again on the run in this new action-thriller about an ordinary American tourist who finds himself embroiled in a dangerous political conspiracy and the target of a violent manhunt following a tragic car accident. Forced to take flight, the film follows his attempts to get across Greece alive and to the safety of the American embassy. Although how safe that will prove to be becomes questionable.

John David Washington stars in action-thriller Beckett, streaming on Netflix from tomorrow.

With big action stunts, it promises to be an entertaining ride, with one critic saying, "Beckett is a solid Netflix effort that offers a throwback to the intense political manhunt thrillers of the 1970s." Streaming from tomorrow.

Tig Notaro: Drawn

(Neon)

Over on YouTube people have been animating little snippets of comedy sketches for a long, long time in both official and fan capacities. So, it's surprising that Drawn is the first-ever, fully animated, hour-long, stand-up special. Sometimes the most obvious innovations are staring us right in the face.

Scene from the stand-up comedy special Tig Notaro: Drawn, steaming on Netflix.

So here Tig Notaro, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director, hands the spotlight over to cartoon Tig Notaro where a variety of animated styles bring her laid-back and delightfully unexpected stories to life, adding another dimension to the gags with one critic saying, "Drawn's animation actually elevates Notaro's comedy." Streaming now.

Mr Corman

(Apple TV+)

Honorary Wellingtonian Joseph Gordon-Levitt wrote, directed and stars in this darkly funny, sad-sack dramedy that sees our capital city standing in for Los Angeles. It follows Mr Corman, a primary school teacher who's waking up to the fact that his dreams of making it big in music are not going to become his reality.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in dramedy Mr Corman, streaming on Apple TV+.

Not only that, his fiancee has left him and been replaced in his life by his high school buddy who has moved in. He's depressed, panicky and anxious, all relatable feelings for everyone who has lived through the last year. Its slow pace won't be for everyone but with a sharply observed script and its complex look into mental health the show has been praised as "a smartly experimental dramedy about the absurdity of life". Streaming now.