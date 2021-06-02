Screening Guide: New Marvel, a new fantasy epic and the young Rock

Joseph Lee Anderson, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila and Stacey Leilua star in Young Rock, streaming on Neon.

Young Rock

(Neon)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cooked up this new sitcom based on his real-life experiences as a young boy, a young teen and a young man. A journey that culminates in the former pro-wrestler and cooking enthusiast becoming one of Hollywood's biggest and most bankable action stars. The show's set in the future with the real Rock in the midst of a presidential campaign - something he's toyed with publicly in real life - where an interview question or speech note will send him down memory lane where the episode's story awaits. Critics have been won over by its gentle humour and heartwarming stories, but closer to home you'll see many recognisable faces in starring roles, including Tongan actor Uli Latukefu (The Legend Of Baron To'a) as "young man" Rock and Samoan actress Stacey Leilua as The Rock's mother, Ata.

Streaming from tomorrow.

Loki

(Disney+)

The sneering Tom Hiddleston returns as the titular anti-hero in Marvel's Loki, the new series focused on Thor's trickster brother.

Tom Hiddleston stars as the God of Mischief in Marvel's new series Loki, streaming on Disney+.

Here, the God of Mischief finally faces some consequences after all his timeline-altering shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame earn him the attention of the Time Variance Authority, a sort of Time Police, who are less than impressed with his actions. Given the choice of oblivion or fixing his mess, he opts for the latter and sets about running through time trying to put right all his past, current and future wrongs in this mind-bending crime-thriller.

New episodes weekly from Wednesday.

Sweet Tooth

(Netflix)

A contagious virus has wiped out large portions of the population and bought about the downfall of society. Stop me if you've heard this one before... Fortunately, Sweet Tooth diverts from our unwelcome reality to instead become a fantasy drama set in a world where - mysteriously - part human/part animal babies have emerged.

Stefania Lavie Owen, Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie star in Netflix's fantasy epic Sweet Tooth.

The show follows a 10-year-old hybrid deer-boy, who leaves his secluded forest home after his dad suddenly passes. He befriends a grizzled wanderer and together they set off on a great adventure in a world that doesn't take kindly to hybrids. Critics are sweet on the show's storybook visuals and fable-esque tone with one calling it "a dark and gritty story wrapped in a visually stunning bow, offering messages of nature thriving, and hope for humankind".

Full season streaming from Friday.