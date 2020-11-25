Screening Guide: Marvel superheroes, fighting ISIS and action-packed Battle of Midway

Scene from Marvel's 616, a series exploring the legacy of Marvel comics. Streaming now on Disney+.

Comic publisher turned blockbuster movie studio Marvel has a fascinating and rich history and this new documentary series takes a superpowered look at the home of the world's favourite superheroes. Each of its eight episodes is stand-alone with the directorial baton being passed along when the credits roll. Fittingly, a terrific roster of directors has been assembled including Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie and acclaimed documentary maker David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi). The show deep dives into Marvel's seismic impact on the pop culture and its fans, Marvel's famed storytelling methods and the work of its skilled artists, as well as dedicating an episode to highlighting Marvel's many trailblazing women. It's a rare glimpse that shows the human element at work behind all that super spandex. Streaming now.



This gritty war film about Iraqi fighters battling ISIS is made more harrowing by the fact it's based on a true story.

Suhail Dabbach and Adam Bessa star in the Netflix film Mosul. Streaming now. Photo: Netflix

The film follows rookie cop Kawa, who's rescued from a deadly firefight by an elite rogue squadron keeping the fight alive against the brutal ISIS occupiers. Against all odds they launch a guerrilla operation to attack the enemy, wipe out their base and free their town. It's tense and relentless with action that's appropriately horrific due to its real-life inspiration. Mosul's produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, the brothers behind Marvel's mega Avengers movies, so you know you're in safe hands quality-wise. Streaming now.

It's a good week for war buffs as Neon ships off to World War II's Battle of Midway. This terrible battle is considered one of the most critical of the war as the US Navy and a squad of fighter pilots engaged with the Japanese Navy following the devastating Pearl Harbour attack.

A scene from the World War II drama Midway. Streaming on Neon from Sunday. Photo: Supplied.

Despite its real-life inspiration, Midway takes a more, shall we say cinematic, approach to events, turning the tragic into a high-octane action flick from big-budget disaster flick director Roland Emmerich. Our reviewer called it a "special effects-laden extravaganza", while expressing disappointment that it was firmly in the action schlock camp. Still, there's plenty of star power to get you through, including Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson and pop stars Nick Jonas and Mandy Moore. Streaming from Sunday.