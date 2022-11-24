Screening Guide: Lizzo, Willow and a true-crime doco

Lizzo stars in a doco about her life called Love, Lizzo, coming to Neon on Friday.

Love, Lizzo

(Neon)

Now, this should be good as hell. A feature-length documentary on the rise and rise of the virtuoso flautist and beloved pop superstar Lizzo.

As it stars the award-winning artist it will most likely be a somewhat sanitised retelling of her road to fame. However, what it lacks in grit it promises to make up for with early archival footage, including of her younger years, a visit to her studio where she crafts hits like About Damn Time, Juice and Boys and a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour.

Streaming from Friday.

Willow

(Disney+)

Disney continues mining its deep catalogue for old properties to resuscitate. While the 1988 fantasy adventure movie Willow is beloved by those who saw it as kids, it's unlikely there were many people clamouring for a TV series sequel 30-odd years later.

Warkwick Davis returns in the titular role of Disney's fantasy adventure series Willow.

Nevertheless, here we are. Star Warwick Davis returns in the titular role to lead a new group of misfit heroes on a dangerous fantasy quest.

While it sounds like nothing we haven't seen before it should still be a good fantasy series for families. Especially after the snoozefest that was the new Lord of the Rings show and the extremes of the adult-orientated House of the Dragon.

Streaming from Wednesday.

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

(Netflix)

This true-crime documentary movie deep-dives into the story of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of notorious paedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Sex traffickers Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is the focus of a new true-crime doco on Netflix.

Epstein died of suicide in prison while awaiting trial in 2019, with Maxwell being arrested a year later for her role in their underage sex-trafficking scheme.

Despite the high profile of their case, Maxwell has kept many details about her life quiet. This documentary aims to expose her and explain how her class and privilege worked to hide her truly shocking crimes.

Streaming from Friday.